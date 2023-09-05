Florida State Receivers Wear Apple Watches During Game, Sparking Controversy

Florida State wide receivers, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, had impressive performances in their recent game against LSU, recording 122 and 104 receiving yards respectively. However, the attention has shifted from their on-field performance to a certain accessory they wore during the game – Apple Watches.

Fans and social media users have pointed out that both players were seen wearing Apple Watches on their left wrists during the game. The NCAA has strict regulations regarding the use of electronic signal devices, stating that they are illegal unless for specific circumstances such as medically prescribed hearing aids or devices for health and safety purposes.

An FSU spokesperson confirmed that wearing the Apple Watches was a personal choice made by Coleman and Wilson. This is not the first time a player has been seen wearing an Apple Watch during a game. In 2022, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was spotted wearing one, along with Louis Vuitton cleats, during a game against Wisconsin. Additionally, in 2020, Alabama head coach Nick Saban stated that players were given Apple Watches to monitor workouts at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the players’ choice to wear the Apple Watches may be seen as a personal preference, it has sparked controversy and debate among fans and observers. Some argue that wearing such devices during a game could provide an unfair advantage or potentially distract the players. However, others view it as a harmless personal choice that does not impact the outcome of the game.

FSU’s win over LSU propelled them to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, showing their strong start to the season. The team’s upcoming game against Southern Mississippi will be closely watched to see if any further controversy or repercussions arise from the players’ decision to wear the Apple Watches.

