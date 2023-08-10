Apple Introduces Change to iOS 17 Phone App and Calling Experience

Apple has made a significant change to the Phone app and calling experience with the introduction of iOS 17. One of the noticeable updates is the relocation of the red “End” button. While this change has attracted criticism on social media, it is part of a series of updates implemented by Apple.

iOS 17 brings a refreshed interface for phone calls, featuring new additions such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemails, and FaceTime voicemails. Additionally, the overall layout of the in-call interface has been redesigned. In previous versions of iOS, the “End” button appeared at the bottom of the screen, with two rows of buttons above it for various functions like mute, FaceTime, and keyboard controls.

In contrast, in iOS 17, Apple has shifted these elements down, consolidating them in the lower third of the screen. As a result, the “End” button is now located at the lower-right corner of the interface, alongside buttons for audio controls, muting, adding callers, and the keypad. This repositioning was done to accommodate a new feature called Contact Posters, which displays full-screen pictures of the person you’re speaking to on the phone. The intention is to ensure optimal visibility and presentation of these Contact Posters, even when the person doesn’t have their own Contact Poster set up.

While some initial reactions on social media have been critical of this change, it remains to be seen how users will respond after personally trying out iOS 17 and experiencing Contact Posters firsthand. Notably, this alteration has been present in the iOS 17 beta since its release at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Although it has only gained wider attention recently through coverage by media outlets like CNBC and the Associated Press, the change has been known to developers and users who tried the beta version earlier.

Overall, this change in the iOS 17 Phone app and calling experience reflects Apple’s commitment to evolving its software and implementing new features that enhance user interactions with their devices.