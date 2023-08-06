Baldur’s Gate 3: A Long-Awaited Sequel Finally Arrives

After six years of development, Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially arrived on PC and Steam Deck. While the PS5 launch is scheduled for September 6th, Xbox players will have to wait a bit longer. Developed by Larian Studios, this Dungeons & Dragons RPG is a long-awaited sequel to the series that originated in the 1990s.

Set a century after the second game, Baldur’s Gate 3 follows a gripping plot. Players find themselves kidnapped by mind flayers and infected with illithid tadpoles, brain parasites that threaten to turn them into mind flayers. However, during a battle with githyanki warriors and their dragons, players are freed and embark on a journey to exorcise themselves. Along the way, they join forces with other survivors who also carry the brain worms.

One notable aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its inclusivity. Players can now choose to play as a gay and/or trans character, including nonbinary options with they/them pronouns. The game even features gay sex scenes, making it an enticing option for fans of pen-and-paper D&D games.

Character creation in the game offers numerous possibilities. With almost a dozen races to choose from, players can customize their appearance, including facial features, body types, and even genital options. The vast array of choices can be overwhelming, as showcased in an 11-minute character-creation video released by Kotaku.

The game incorporates the unpredictability of dice rolls, similar to actual tabletop D&D. This feature adds an element of excitement and uncertainty to players’ choices.

While some players may prefer fully developed NPCs with distinct storylines, the “playersexual” mechanic in Baldur’s Gate 3 allows characters to be attracted to the player, regardless of gender or sexuality. Additionally, players have the option to choose a “neutral” gender, unlocking they/them pronouns.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a long-awaited sequel for fans of the series. With its immersive gameplay, diverse character options, and captivating storyline, the game is set to provide players with countless hours of entertainment and adventure.