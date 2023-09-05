Microsoft’s Software Vulnerabilities Remain Prime Targets for Hackers, Says Qualys

According to cybersecurity company Qualys, 15 out of the 20 most-exploited software vulnerabilities are found in Microsoft products. These vulnerabilities are exploited by cybercriminals for various malicious purposes, including ransomware attacks, data theft, and the spread of malware. Qualys ranked these security flaws based on factors such as the number of known attackers exploiting them.

Despite their age, older vulnerabilities were not given less weight in the ranking. This indicates that Microsoft continues to be an attractive target for criminals due to its extensive user base. The popularity of Microsoft-based applications increases the chances of successfully infiltrating organizations.

The top-ranked vulnerability is CVE-2017-11882, a six-year-old memory corruption bug in Microsoft Office. This flaw allows attackers to gain complete control of a system, potentially installing programs, altering data, or creating new user accounts. Since its discovery, this vulnerability has been exploited by numerous attackers, deploying a wide range of malware and ransomware variants.

The second-ranked flaw, CVE-2017-0199, is a remote code execution vulnerability in specific versions of Microsoft Office and WordPad. Attackers exploit this flaw by tricking users into opening or previewing malicious files, usually sent via phishing emails.

Another noteworthy vulnerability on the list is CVE-2012-0158, a remote code execution flaw in Windows Common Controls since 2012. This vulnerability allows attackers to gain total control of affected systems, particularly if the user has administrative privileges.

Qualys emphasizes the importance of promptly updating software and installing patches to mitigate these vulnerabilities. By keeping software up to date, organizations can reduce their exposure to potential attacks and make it more difficult for cybercriminals to exploit these flaws.

Sources: Qualys, The Register