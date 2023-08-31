Yamaha Unveils R-N600A Network Receiver and MusicCast 200 Multimedia System at IFA 2023

Yamaha has recently unveiled two new products at IFA 2023 – the R-N600A Network Receiver and the MusicCast 200 Multimedia System. The R-N600A is an entry-level network receiver that combines amplification, physical connections, and network streaming into a single unit. With 80W-per-channel amplification and a variety of inputs and outputs, it offers versatility for music playback.

On the analogue side, the R-N600A features four line-level inputs and one phono input, along with a moving magnet phono stage and built-in headphone amplifier. On the digital side, it offers two optical and two coaxial inputs. The receiver is compatible with popular streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music HD, and also supports AirPlay 2 and DAB/FM radio.

Yamaha has incorporated an ultra-precision crystal clock into the R-N600A to enhance signal accuracy. It is also compatible with other Yamaha MusicCast devices, allowing for multi-room audio throughout your home. Additionally, it supports high-resolution audio playback, including DSD 11.2MHz native playback and up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM files.

Alongside the R-N600A, Yamaha has also announced the MusicCast 200 Multimedia System. This one-box desktop audio system offers playback from a range of wireless sources via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It features built-in speakers, a CD player, DAB/FM radio, auxiliary and USB inputs, headphones out, and an ethernet port for wired network connectivity. The system also includes alarm functionality.

The Yamaha R-N600A Network Receiver is priced at €799 / £699 and is expected to be available in October. The MusicCast 200 Multimedia System will retail for €699 / £599. Both products will be showcased at IFA 2023 in Berlin.

