Introducing the Yamaha FGDP Series Finger Drums: Portable and Precise Playability on the Go

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Yamaha has recently unveiled their groundbreaking FGDP Series finger drums, a revolutionary all-in-one solution for players of all skill levels. Consisting of the FGDP-30 and FGDP-50 models, these stand-alone instruments offer a portable and ergonomic design, combined with a wide variety of professional-grade sounds.

The FGDP Series is engineered to be played anywhere and at any time, with its lightweight construction and long-lasting battery. This allows for easy and fun music-making on the go. The finger drums feature a unique pad layout for ease of use, as well as a velocity switch and polyphonic aftertouch sensor. These innovative features enable players to incorporate dynamic drumming techniques, such as ghost notes and high-speed rolls, into their performances.

Matt Rudin, the drums product marketing manager at Yamaha Corporation of America, expresses the company’s vision for the FGDP Series: “Our goal is to introduce a new way for our customers to create music, whether they are passionate finger drummers, aspiring musicians, or newcomers to music making.”

The entry-level FGDP-30 model includes ultra-sensitive pads, 39 preset kits, and USB MIDI/Audio capabilities. On the other hand, the advanced FGDP-50 model offers all of these features, as well as additional preset kits, 50 user kits, session songs, eight RGB pads, a note repeat function, and a playback sampler.

The FGDP Series is now available for pre-order, with the FGDP-30 priced at $199.99 and the FGDP-50 at $299.99. For more information, please visit Yamaha’s website.

Yamaha Corporation of America, the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, is a leading music and sound company based in Japan. They are committed to helping individuals progress, express, and connect through music and sound, offering a wide range of high-quality musical instruments and audio equipment.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

