Yale Launches New Line of Smart Home Security Products for the European Market

Yale, the smart home security company, has unveiled a new range of products specifically designed for the European market. The lineup includes a video doorbell, a smart alarm system, and indoor and outdoor cameras, all of which integrate seamlessly with Yale’s existing line of smart locks.

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell features 1080p footage and a wide 154-degree field of view. Available in both wired and wireless options, it offers two-way audio, live viewing, and night vision capabilities. Users will receive notifications for motion detection and when someone rings the doorbell. The Smart Video Doorbell is priced at £119.99 / €159.99.

The Smart Indoor Camera provides 1080p footage, a 110-degree field of view, and night vision. It can be programmed to enter privacy mode when the door is unlocked, ensuring that it doesn’t record when users are at home. The camera also offers customizable coverage zones, human detection powered by AI, and motion scheduling. It is priced at £59.99 / €59.99.

Yale has also introduced wired and wireless versions of the Smart Outdoor Camera, which offers 1080p footage, a 154-degree field of view, motion-triggered recordings, and enhanced color night vision. Retailing at £119.99 / €129.99, the device comes with a spotlight that activates when motion is detected.

All of these cameras can be linked with Yale’s new Smart Alarm system, which can be used to secure both the interior and exterior of a home. The Smart Alarm integrates with the Yale Home app, allowing users to remotely arm and disarm the system, as well as receive real-time notifications when the alarm sensors are triggered. The Smart Alarm can be used to control up to four different areas of a property independently.

The Yale Smart Alarm is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Philips Hue. Additional features such as cloud storage and cellular service for uninterrupted connectivity can be accessed through a subscription. Professional monitoring is also available at an extra cost. The Smart Alarm is available as part of a kit starting at €349.99 / £349.99.

Yale’s advantage over competitors like Ring and Nest in the European and UK markets lies in its integration with its line of smart door locks. With the introduction of these new products, Yale aims to provide users with a comprehensive and integrated smart home security system.

