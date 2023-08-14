Rainbow Six Siege Y8S3 Designer’s Notes: Operation Heavy Mettle

Ubisoft has revealed the Y8S3 Designer’s Notes for Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming Operation Heavy Mettle. This update will bring significant changes to playlists, introducing a new Arcade game mode called Weapon Roulette, as well as updates to Quick Match and Standard modes.

In addition to the playlist changes, Ubisoft has announced tweaks to several operators. Grim, Frost, and Fuze will receive updates, but the changes to Lesion and the introduction of a new operator named Ram have stolen the spotlight.

Regarding Iana and Warden, while no immediate changes are planned, Ubisoft has teased potential nerfs for these operators. They acknowledge the issues with Iana’s fragmentation grenades and Warden’s 1.5x scope, as these have led to increased pick rates. Ubisoft plans to take action in an upcoming mid-season patch to address these concerns, aiming to create more balanced choices within a squad’s lineup. They are also working on a broader solution to address the balance of Frag Grenades and the 1.5x sight within Siege.

Fuze, with the arrival of Operation Heavy Mettle, will gain the ability to place his Cluster Charges on Deployable Shields and Osa’s shields. Grim, on the other hand, will receive a new option for the Kawan Live Launcher that allows his mines to bounce off walls and floors.

Lesion is set to receive several buffs in Operation Heavy Mettle. The Gu Mine refill timer will be reduced from 30 to 20 seconds, and the total number of Gu Mines will increase from 8 to 9. Lesion’s mines will also be immune to EMPs and cannot be hacked by Brava’s Kludge Drone. Additionally, IQ’s gadget will no longer detect Lesion’s mines. Ubisoft is also increasing the initial damage from 0HP to 5HP and the poison damage from 8HP to 12HP. The poison timer has been reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds. However, the Gu Mines will no longer have cloaking and will be more visible. Lesion will also receive the Super Shorty shotgun as part of his loadout.

Operation Heavy Mettle brings a buff to shotguns in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is normalizing ranges into three stages, with varying damage percentages based on distance. Headshots from shotguns will trigger a 1.5x damage modifier after the range modifier. Additionally, moving will increase the spread of shotgun pellets, making it easier to create rotation holes.

The update also introduces a new mechanic for bulletproof glass. Melee hits to a Deployable Shield will shatter the glass.

The Designer’s Notes for Y8S3 also provide insight into changes for Quick Match and Standard modes. Quick Match will have a reduced Preparation Phase, including pre-made rotations and pre-reinforced walls. The Action Phase timer has been reduced from 3:00 to 2:45. Unranked mode will now be called Standard, and the number of overtime rounds has been reduced from three to one.

Furthermore, Ubisoft has implemented Attacker Safeguard, a 10-second invulnerability period that prevents attackers from being killed by spawn peeks.