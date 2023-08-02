Twitter Blue Allows Users to Hide Blue Check Mark as Musk Rebrands Service

Twitter Blue, now known as X Blue under Elon Musk’s rebranding effort, offers subscribers the option to hide the blue check mark on their accounts. Musk believes this perk democratizes Twitter’s most recognizable status symbol and eliminates the double standard between celebrities and non-celebrities when it comes to verified status. Musk has criticized Twitter’s previous process for distributing blue check marks, calling it “corrupt” and “nonsensical.”

X Blue now acknowledges that some customers may wish to disable the blue check mark for various reasons. As stated on its X Blue page, subscribers can choose to hide the checkmark on their profile and posts. However, it cautions that the checkmark may still appear in certain places, and some features may reveal the user’s active subscription. Additionally, certain features may be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden.

In April 2023, Twitter temporarily removed blue check marks from many high-profile celebrities who were not paying the $8 monthly fee. This included celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah. However, Twitter quickly reversed this decision after failing to attract a significant number of new paying subscribers. The blue check mark was reinstated for these accounts, as well as for accounts of deceased famous individuals.

Aside from the ability to hide the checkmark, X Blue offers other benefits. Subscribers can edit posts within a one-hour window, experience a 50% reduction in ads, have prioritized rankings of their posts in conversations and search, post up to 25,000 characters (compared to the 280-character limit), and upload videos up to 3 hours long or 8 gigabytes in size. Musk also mentioned that Blue subscribers may be eligible to receive a share of advertising revenue, initially based on ads displayed in replies to their posts.