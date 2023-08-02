Twitter’s X Blue Service Allows Users to Hide Check Mark

Twitter’s premium subscription service, X Blue (previously known as Twitter Blue), now offers subscribers the ability to hide the blue check mark on their account. Elon Musk, who recently rebranded the service as X Blue, sees this feature as a way to democratize Twitter’s most recognizable status symbol. Musk has been critical of the previous process of verifying accounts, calling it “corrupt” and “nonsensical.”

The option to hide the check mark, as stated on the X Blue page, allows subscribers to remove it from their profile and posts. However, the check mark may still appear in certain places, and some features may reveal the user’s active subscription status. It should be noted that certain features may not be accessible while the check mark is hidden.

In April 2023, Twitter temporarily deactivated blue check marks from accounts of celebrities who were not paying the $8 monthly fee, which included notable figures like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah. However, this move was reversed shortly after, as it did not result in a significant increase in paid subscribers. The verification badges were reinstated for these accounts and other high-profile accounts, including those of deceased individuals.

Aside from the ability to hide the check mark, X Blue offers several other benefits to its subscribers. These include the ability to edit posts within a one-hour window, a 50% reduction in ads, prioritized rankings of a user’s posts in conversations and search, an increased character limit of up to 25,000 characters, and the ability to upload longer videos up to 3 hours in length or 8 gigabytes in size. Musk also mentioned that X Blue subscribers will have the opportunity to receive a portion of the advertising revenue based on ads displayed in replies to their posts.

Overall, Twitter’s X Blue service aims to provide additional features and options for its subscribers, while giving them the choice to hide the blue check mark, which was previously seen as a prestigious symbol of verification.