Linus Sebastian Allegedly Reaches Out to xQc Amidst Controversy

Linus Tech Tips (LTT) has been facing a turbulent week after receiving backlash from a viral video released by Gamers Nexus. The video criticized LTT’s accuracy and ethical considerations, sparking a wave of controversy. In response, Linus Sebastian, the face of LTT, issued a written apology which was followed by a video apology from multiple team leaders under the Linus Media Group (LMG) umbrella. However, many critics pointed out that the apology itself was monetized.

The situation took another turn when ex-employee Madison Reeve shared her experiences at LTT on Twitter. She made allegations of physical assault, sexism, and inappropriate work conditions, prompting a response from the LTT team. Amidst all the negativity, Linus Sebastian reportedly reached out to fellow content creator xQc.

xQc, who has been under fire for cheating allegations, online gambling, and his stance on react-based content, recently leaked a private conversation he had with Linus on his stream. Linus allegedly expressed his frustration at the social media backlash he was facing and disagreed with xQc’s takes on certain matters.

Despite the controversy, xQc continues to stream on both Twitch and Kick, while LTT has put a pause on video production as they address the issues at hand.