Xiaomi Unveils Mix Fold 3: A New Foldable Phone with Upgraded Features

Summer season seems to be the perfect time for foldable phones to debut. Following Samsung and Honor, Xiaomi has now unveiled its annual refresh: the Mix Fold 3. This new phone offers improvements in terms of folded thickness (5.26mm), unfolded thickness (10.86mm), and weight (255 grams).

One notable addition to the Mix Fold 3 is the 5x periscopic zoom camera, addressing one of the pain points of the last-gen model. Additionally, Xiaomi has finally included a selfie camera, which was missing in the previous model. The phone also comes with 50W wireless charging and a 67W wired charging option. It takes approximately 55 minutes or 40 minutes to charge the 4,800mAh battery, depending on the charging method used.

The Mix Fold 3 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “Leading Version” processor, with a primary core capable of clock speeds of up to 3.36GHz, making it ideal for video editing on its larger screen.

The phone boasts a total of four Leica-enhanced cameras on the rear: a 50-megapixel f/1.77 main camera with optical stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a new 10-megapixel periscope camera. The device offers the option to toggle between the front cameras on the external screen (6.56-inch) and the flexible screen (8.025-inch) for video conferencing.

Both screens are upgraded with Samsung’s E6 OLED display technology, providing improved efficiency and outdoor visibility. The hinge on the Mix Fold 3 has been strengthened, with a durability figure of 500,000 folds certified by TÜV Rheinland. Hover mode from 45 degrees to 135 degrees allows users to prop up the rear cameras for more creative angles or timelapse shots.

The Mix Fold 3 is currently available for pre-order in China, with prices ranging from 8,999 yuan ($1,240) to 10,999 yuan ($1,515), depending on the RAM and storage options. Xiaomi offers a choice between a 5-layer composite material body or a glass finish.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi will once again limit the availability of the Mix Fold 3 to the Chinese market.