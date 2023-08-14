CityLife

The Mix Fold 3: A Powerful and Durable Foldable Smartphone

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
The Mix Fold 3: A Powerful and Durable Foldable Smartphone

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 3, in China. While it’s not expected to be released internationally, it offers impressive features that are worth highlighting.

One of the standout features of the Mix Fold 3 is its durability. It has been certified to withstand 500,000 folding cycles, surpassing other foldable devices on the market. Notably, Samsung and Google’s 2023 devices promise 200,000 folding cycles, while Honor’s Magic V2 offers 400,000. The Mix Fold 3’s durability makes it a reliable choice for consumers.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Mix Fold 3 boasts four rear cameras. These include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a wide field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 75mm focal length, and a 10-megapixel periscope camera with five times optical zoom. Xiaomi has emphasized that these cameras are Leica branded and have been tuned to produce natural and high-quality photographs.

The device also features an impressive display setup. It has an eight-inch inner display with a resolution of 2160 x 1916 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display is 6.56 inches in size and offers a 1080p resolution. Additionally, the device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and wireless charging capabilities.

Pricing for the Mix Fold 3 starts at ¥8,999 ($1,240) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and goes up to ¥10,999 ($1,515) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option.

While the Mix Fold 3 may not see an international release, its impressive durability, powerful camera system, and advanced display make it a noteworthy addition to the foldable smartphone market.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

