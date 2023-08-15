The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: A Remarkable Folding Phone Unavailable in the U.S.

Options for foldable phones are expanding in the U.S. for the first time this summer, but this type of phone has been available overseas for several years now. Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone brand, has been carrying the torch for some time. Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, a phone that outshines Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of build and camera capabilities. Unfortunately, it is not available for purchase in the U.S.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a thickness of 10.9mm when folded compared to the Z Fold 5’s 13.4mm. When unfolded, the Mix Fold 3 measures 5.6mm, slightly thinner than Samsung’s 6.1mm. The weight difference is negligible, with the Z Fold 5 weighing 8.92 ounces and the Mix Fold 3 weighing 8.99 ounces. However, folded-up phones like these still feel heavy and bulky when placed in a pants pocket.

One standout feature of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is its forward-thinking camera system. The phone already features a periscope camera on its secondary 5x telephoto lens, offering stabilized photos from a distance. The primary camera is a 50-MP lens with a large aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). There is also a 12-MP ultra-wide camera, a 10-MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 20-MP front selfie camera.

Xiaomi has also made improvements to the hinge of the Mix Fold 3 compared to its previous version. With 500,000 folds, it surpasses Samsung and Google’s promised 200,000 folds. However, it remains to be seen how durable these folding displays will be in the long run.

Unfortunately, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 cannot be purchased in the United States due to trade restrictions. Studies have also raised concerns about spyware being present in Xiaomi phones, along with other top Android phones made in China.

The Mix Fold 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and 67W wired charging. Xiaomi claims that the Mix Fold 3 can fully charge in just forty minutes.

If you are interested in experiencing what overseas Android users have access to, Xiaomi is accepting pre-orders for the Mix Fold 3, starting at 8999 Yuan for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage version, which is around $1,236. This is still cheaper compared to Samsung and Google’s foldable phones.