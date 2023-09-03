Xiaomi Celebrates Selling Over 1 Million Redmi 12 Series Smartphones in India

Xiaomi has achieved a significant milestone in India with the successful sale of over 1 million units of its Redmi 12 series smartphones. The company launched the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G in India on August 1, and within just a few days, they managed to sell 300,000 units, amounting to INR 3 billion ($36 million/€33 million) in sales. This achievement highlights the strong demand for Xiaomi smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi expressed its gratitude and excitement through a tweet, thanking their loyal Indian customer base for their immense support. However, specific numbers regarding the sales distribution between the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G models were not disclosed.

The Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G are two different variants of the same series. While they share similarities in terms of design and overall features, they differ in terms of processors, storage options, and camera configurations. For a more detailed comparison of their specifications, interested readers can refer to the official Xiaomi website.

Priced at INR 9,999 ($120/€110) for the Redmi 12 4G and INR 11,999 ($145/€135) for the Redmi 12 5G, these smartphones offer a combination of affordability and performance. Users can expect a seamless user experience, efficient multitasking, and impressive camera capabilities in both models.

Xiaomi’s success in India is a testament to its strong position in the competitive smartphone market. With the Redmi 12 series, the company continues to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers by providing feature-rich devices at affordable price points.

