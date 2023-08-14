Xiaomi Launches Mix Fold 3 Foldable Phone with Slim Design and Dual Telephoto Cameras

Xiaomi has introduced the Mix Fold 3 foldable phone in China. This device features a slim design, a slimmer and more durable hinge, and two telephoto cameras. Xiaomi released its first foldable phone in 2021 and launched a sequel last year, both of which were exclusive to China. However, there is hope that the newly announced Mix Fold 3 will be made available in global markets.

The Mix Fold 3 offers a sleek design with a choice of composite fiber or glass backs. The composite fiber model measures 10.86mm thick when folded and 5.26mm when unfolded, weighing 255 grams. The glass model is slightly thicker at 10.96mm and weighs 259 grams. Although not as thin as the HONOR Magic V2, it is still considered slim for a foldable phone.

One of the noteworthy hardware upgrades is the proprietary hinge, which enables a lighter and slimmer design. It is rated for 500,000 folds, although it remains unclear if this rating applies to the folding screen as well. The new hinge also introduces a free-stop design, allowing the screen to be partially unfolded between 45 and 135 degrees. This allows for Flex Mode usage, such as video playback and photography.

In terms of protection, Xiaomi has not specified any IP rating for the Mix Fold 3, implying that it may not have significant water resistance certification. Those who prioritize water resistance may want to consider devices from HUAWEI, Google, or Samsung.

The Mix Fold 3 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED smartphone display and an 8.03-inch LTPO OLED folding screen. The cameras on this foldable phone are impressive, with a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50MP IMX800 main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and two 10MP telephoto shooters offering 3.2x and 5x optical zoom.

Other notable features include a 20MP selfie camera on each screen, an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 4,800mAh battery, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, MIUI Fold 14 on top of Android 13, and NFC.

The Mix Fold 3 is currently only available in China, with prices starting at 8,999 yuan (~$1,239) for the base model and 10,999 yuan (~$1,515) for the top-end model. International availability has not been announced yet, but there may be further updates at the upcoming IFA event.