Xiaomi MIX Fold 3: Specs, Features, and Pricing

Xiaomi has recently unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the MIX Fold 3. This device features four rear-facing cameras and a pair of 20 MP selfie cameras, ensuring high-quality photography from both sides. Notably, the primary camera is equipped with the Sony IMX800 sensor, previously seen in the Xiaomi 13, providing 50 MP resolution with 1.0-µm wide pixels. Additionally, there are two 10 MP telephoto cameras and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with different focal lengths available.

The MIX Fold 3 weighs 255 g, making it 7 g lighter than its predecessor and 2 g heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold5. Despite this, it is smaller in size, measuring 161.2 x 143.28 x 5.26 mm when unfolded and 161.2 x 73.5 x 10.96 mm when folded. These dimensions make it more compact compared to other models in the market.

As of now, Xiaomi has only announced availability and pricing for the MIX Fold 3 in China. There is no information yet regarding its release in other countries. It is worth mentioning that there have been speculations suggesting that the device will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

For those interested, the MIX Fold 3 is already available for purchase in China with the following price options: 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage for CNY 8,999 (~US$1,244), 16 GB RAM/512 GB storage for CNY 9,999 (~US$1,383), and 16 GB RAM/1 TB storage for CNY 10,999 (~US$1,521).

It is important to note that these prices are specific to the Chinese market, and availability and pricing details for other regions have not been disclosed yet.

Overall, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 emerges as a powerful and compact foldable smartphone option, offering impressive camera capabilities and competitive specifications.