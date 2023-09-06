Xiaomi to Launch New Foldable Phone: Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi is set to expand its foldable phone lineup with the introduction of the Xiaomi MIX Flip. Following the recent launch of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, the company is turning its attention to a flip-style foldable phone. While details are scarce, early reports suggest that the Xiaomi MIX Flip will compete with other foldable models in the market.

The upcoming Xiaomi foldable phone, rumored to be named the Xiaomi MIX Flip, was recently spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 2311BPN23C. This listing confirmed the marketing name ‘MIX Flip’ for the device. However, no further details about the phone have been officially revealed by the company.

It is expected that Xiaomi’s MIX Flip will likely launch next year, possibly alongside the MIX Fold 4. This indicates the company’s commitment to expanding its foldable phone portfolio and catering to various user preferences.

While specifics about the MIX Flip are limited, a previous report shared a design render of the flip phone, showing its rear design. The render showcased a camera module similar to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra but in a more compact form. It featured three camera sensors, including a 3x telephoto lens and an LED flash. The Xiaomi MIX Flip is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring powerful performance.

One aspect that stands out is the possibility of the Xiaomi MIX Flip being priced more affordably compared to its foldable predecessors. This pricing strategy is aimed at making foldable technology more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

In conclusion, Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi MIX Flip, a flip-style foldable phone that will compete with other models in the market. While details are limited at this time, the phone’s design render hints at an impressive camera module and powerful performance. Additionally, Xiaomi’s pricing strategy aims to make foldable technology more affordable for consumers.

Sources:

– IMEI Database via ITHome

– GSMChina report