Xiaomi Set to Enter Flip Style Foldable Market with Mix Flip

Xiaomi, known for its innovative smartphones, has been making waves in the foldable phone market with its “book-style,” “large style,” and “horizontally folding” devices. The recently launched Mix Fold 3 marks Xiaomi’s third generation foldable smartphone. However, the company has yet to venture into the flip style foldable market, unlike many of its Chinese competitors.

But it seems Xiaomi is not staying out of the flip space for long. The Xiaomi Mix Flip, a flip style foldable, has been discovered in an IMEI database in China, signaling that the release of such a device is imminent. The model number listed in the database is 2311BPN23C.

According to rumors, the Mix Flip may be launched alongside the Mix Fold 4 next year. However, there are speculations that the Mix Flip might actually hit the market before the end of this year, given its model number starting with 23.

The alleged design of the Mix Flip has also been leaked. When opened, the screen side appears similar to other flip smartphones, but the camera island is distinctive. It is rumored to feature three sensors, potentially offering 3x optical zoom.

The Mix Flip is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is set to be officially announced next month. Considering the slender and lightweight design of the Mix Fold 3, it is likely that the Mix Flip will also prioritize these attributes to give a similar user experience.

It should be noted that all previous Mix Fold devices have been limited to the Chinese market, and it is possible that the Mix Flip may face a similar fate.

