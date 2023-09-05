Xiaomi Offers Five Years of Updates for Redmi K60 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi is raising the bar on its update policy with the launch of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. The company has announced that this new device will receive five years of updates and four major Android OS updates. This move aligns Xiaomi with Samsung, which offers similar support for its Galaxy flagships.

Previously, Google Pixel phones were known for their speedy updates. However, Xiaomi’s new policy brings it on par with Google’s three-year major Android update timeline. Xiaomi has confirmed the new policy via a post on Weibo.

It’s important to note that it is unclear whether this extended support timeline will apply to future Xiaomi and Redmi devices, as well as how frequently updates will arrive. Currently, existing Xiaomi devices only receive three years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition boasts impressive features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and a 6.67-inch 144 Hz display. It also offers 120W charging and is priced starting at 2,599 yuan (around $360 USD). The device is currently available in China.

It remains to be seen whether Google will update its policy in response to Xiaomi and Samsung’s extended support timelines. Nonetheless, Xiaomi’s move is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for providing a longer lifespan for its devices.

