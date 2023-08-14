Xiaomi Unveils the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3: A Powerful Foldable Phone

Xiaomi has launched its latest foldable phone, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, which aims to compete with its competitors in the market. With its slim and sleek design, this foldable phone could give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a tough competition.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 features a quad camera system on the back, developed in collaboration with Leica. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP super wide-angle lens. These cameras offer advanced features like optical image stabilization and phase detection focus. The phone is also capable of recording videos in stunning 8K resolution at 24 frames per second.

The MIX Fold 3 is available in two colors: Star Gold and Moon Shadow Black. The Moon Shadow Black variant has a leather-like texture that is resistant to fingerprints. Additionally, there is a Dragon scale fiber version that is both durable and lightweight.

The phone is offered in three storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 521GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage. These models are priced at 8,999 Chinese Yuan ($1240), 9,999 Chinese Yuan ($1380), and 10,999 Chinese Yuan ($1514), respectively. Currently, the phone is only available in China, and if it becomes available worldwide, the prices are expected to be higher.

One of the standout features of the MIX Fold 3 is its zero-hinge technology. Xiaomi claims that the phone can withstand up to 500,000 folds, which is quite impressive. The phone also features an ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen, which contributes to a 12.5% reduction in thickness compared to its predecessor, the MIX Fold 2.

The phone has a 6.56-inch external screen made from Gorilla Glass, and when unfolded, the inner display spans 8.03 inches, providing ample space for multimedia consumption. Thanks to the UTG display, the inner screen remains flat when unfolded. With a brightness of up to 2600 nits, the phone offers comfortable visibility even in outdoor settings. Both displays support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers lightning-fast UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The phone is equipped with a 4800mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, offering a full charge in just 55 minutes wirelessly and 40 minutes with wired charging. According to Xiaomi, the battery can last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Overall, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 impresses with its design, camera capabilities, and powerful specifications. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the highly competitive foldable phone market.