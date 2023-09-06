Xiaomi Set to Release Xiaomi 14 Series Early

Xiaomi is speeding up the announcement of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series, moving it from December to early November. According to a trusted source on Weibo, the 14 series is expected to be unveiled before November 11, also known as the Singles’ Day sales event.

The success of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, which were released on December 14, is said to be a key factor in the decision to announce the 14 series earlier. The 13 series achieved its sales targets in just 9 months, demonstrating its popularity among consumers.

Another significant factor is the upcoming announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, scheduled for October 24. This suggests that the Xiaomi 14 series may be the first to feature the latest chipset, providing users with enhanced performance and capabilities.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 14 devices are rumored to boast a larger main camera sensor, possibly at 50MP with a 1/1.28″ sensor size. This would allow for better low-light photography and improved overall image quality.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to come equipped with a 4,860mAh battery and support 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the 14 Pro is rumored to feature a larger 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. These impressive charging speeds will ensure that users can quickly and conveniently power up their devices.

Overall, Xiaomi enthusiasts can look forward to the early release of the Xiaomi 14 series, driven by the success of the 13 series and the desire to incorporate the latest Snapdragon chipset. With enhanced camera capabilities and fast charging technologies, the Xiaomi 14 series is poised to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Sources:

– Digital Chat Station on Weibo