Xiaomi 13T Series to Launch Globally on September 26

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13T series will be launching in the global market on September 26. Although the company has not provided specific details about the series, it is expected to include the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, which will be successors to the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

One of the key features of the upcoming smartphones will be their Leica-tuned rear camera units. Xiaomi has co-engineered the camera setup with Leica, suggesting that the devices will deliver impressive photography capabilities.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the vanilla model, Xiaomi 13T, could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both smartphones are likely to come with large 5,000mAh batteries.

The launch event for the Xiaomi 13T series will take place in Berlin, Germany, and will be livestreamed on Mi.com. The marketing poster for the event carries the tagline “masterpiece in sight,” indicating that Xiaomi has focused on creating a top-notch device with exceptional design and features.

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 13T series handsets will run on MIUI 14 out of the box. The Xiaomi 13T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro could feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and the same 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the camera setup, the Xiaomi 13T is rumored to have a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

Furthermore, both the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are likely to be equipped with large 5,000mAh batteries. The Xiaomi 13T could support 67W fast charging, while the Pro model might offer even faster 120W fast charging.

In conclusion, Xiaomi is set to launch its highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T series globally on September 26. The smartphones are expected to offer top-tier camera capabilities, powerful processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and fast-charging technology. Stay tuned for the official unveiling of these devices and to learn more about their pricing and availability.

