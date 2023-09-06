Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro Set to Launch Globally

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are scheduled to be launched globally on September 26th. These highly anticipated phones from Xiaomi are expected to come with premium features and 5G capabilities. Although it is uncertain if the Xiaomi 13T will be available in India, as its predecessor did not make it to the country.

Leaked specifications and features suggest that both models will feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. The renders also reveal narrow bezels and a 2880Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The front design is expected to feature a punch-hole display.

The Xiaomi 13T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, while the Pro version will have a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The standard model may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the Pro version may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Both models are rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery, with the standard version supporting 67W fast charging and the Pro version possibly featuring 120W fast charging. Unlike some other brands, Xiaomi is expected to provide a charger along with both phones.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro may also have wireless charging capabilities. In terms of additional features, the leaks suggest that both models will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos audio, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the camera setup, the Xiaomi 13T is rumored to sport a 50-megapixel primary Leica sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Xiaomi 13T Pro may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 OIS primary camera, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Omnivision OVSOD telephoto lens.

