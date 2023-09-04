Xiaomi 13T Pro Specifications and Design Leaked: Here’s What to Expect

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T Pro is set to make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 13T in the near future. This new handset is expected to be a successor to the globally launched Xiaomi 12T Pro and is creating quite a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Recent leaks from tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) have revealed the complete set of specifications and design renders of the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

According to the leaked information, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The device is rumored to come in black, green, and purple color options.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will also support HDR10+ and have a peak brightness level of 2600 nits. The leak also suggests a PWM dimming rate of 288Hz.

When it comes to the camera setup, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to sport a triple camera system with Leica-tuned lenses. The primary sensor is expected to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensors are rumored to include a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel Omnivision OVSOD sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera may feature a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. Additionally, leaked images suggest that the device will come with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

While the exact pricing details are still unknown, a previous leak suggested that the Xiaomi 13T Pro could be priced at around EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 71,000).

Overall, the Xiaomi 13T Pro seems to be a promising smartphone with impressive specifications and an attractive design. Keep an eye out for its official launch in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.