Xiaomi 13T Series Set to be Unveiled in Berlin on September 26

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T series, which was originally scheduled for a recent launch, will now be unveiled later this month on September 26th. This announcement came from Lei Jun, the Founder and CEO of Xiaomi, through a post on X. Jun also revealed that the event will take place in Berlin, Germany and will be live-streamed on Mi.com.

One of the exciting updates that Jun shared is that the Xiaomi 13T series has been “co-engineered with Leica.” This collaboration suggests that we can expect to see Leica filters and other features in the default camera app of the smartphones. However, Jun did not disclose the exact number of smartphones that will be included in the lineup.

According to rumors, the Xiaomi 13T series will consist of two models: the 13T and the 13T Pro. The Pro version is said to be a variation of the Redmi K60 Ultra, which was initially released in China only. It is expected to come with some differences compared to the original model.

The appearance of the Xiaomi 13T has already been revealed through an unboxing video, which surfaced online over a week ago. The video provides a glimpse of the design and features of the smartphone.

Overall, the Xiaomi 13T series is generating significant excitement among tech enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting its official release. With the collaboration with Leica and the promise of innovative features, these smartphones are expected to make a statement in the market.

