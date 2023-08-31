Xgimi Unveils Horizon Ultra: A Bright and Affordable 4K Projector

Xgimi, the home projector manufacturer, has launched its latest model, the Horizon Ultra, positioning it as the “world’s first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision.” Priced at $1,699, the Horizon Ultra boasts impressive brightness and an array of advanced features that make it a competitive option in the projector market.

One of the standout features of the Horizon Ultra is its new “Dual Light” laser and LED hybrid light source, which delivers a significant increase in brightness compared to previous models. With 2,300 ISO lumens, it offers a 77 percent improvement in brightness over the Xgimi Horizon Pro. This enhanced brightness makes the Horizon Ultra ideal for living rooms with ambient light, ensuring a clear and vivid image.

The projector’s image quality is further enhanced by Intelligent Screen Adaptation 3.0 technology, which optimizes the image based on ambient light and adjusts it according to the color of the wall. This feature, combined with the projector’s best color accuracy to date, guarantees a superior viewing experience.

While the Horizon Ultra does not support true blacks or have the ability to turn off individual pixels, its impressive brightness compensates for these limitations. Additionally, the projector offers a gaming mode with low latency and 4K support at 60Hz, making it suitable for gaming enthusiasts.

The Horizon Ultra comes equipped with a pair of 12W Harman/Kardon speakers, providing immersive sound to complement the visual experience. It also offers convenience with features like automatic eye protection, Bluetooth remote, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, optical audio out, and HDMI ports.

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is now available for purchase directly from Xgimi’s website or through Amazon, offering consumers an affordable option for high-quality home theater projection.

Author: Thomas Ricker, Deputy Editor and Co-founder at Verge