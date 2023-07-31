CityLife

Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Celebrates 1st Anniversary

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
Masatsugu Saito, a renowned character artist known for his work on popular franchises like the Xenoblade series, recently marked the 1st anniversary of Monolith Soft’s magical RPG adventure, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As part of the celebration, Saito drew a new sketch featuring the off-seer character, Mio.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has received positive reviews since its release. The game, available on the Nintendo eShop, offers an expansive world filled with engaging gameplay and a rich narrative. Players can delve into a captivating story and embark on thrilling quests as they explore the vast landscapes of the game’s universe.

In addition to the base game, players can also access the Expansion Pass, which provides additional content and experiences to enhance their Xenoblade Chronicles 3 adventure. With the Expansion Pass, players can enjoy new story elements, quests, and even more challenging opponents to conquer.

Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues to captivate players with its stunning visuals, intricate character designs, and immersive gameplay. The dedication and talent of artists like Masatsugu Saito contribute to the game’s overall appeal and ensure a memorable gaming experience for fans of the franchise.

As the 1st anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is celebrated, players can look forward to more exciting updates and content releases in the future. Monolith Soft, along with their team of talented designers and developers, will continue to support the game and deliver new adventures for players to enjoy.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Xenoblade series or a newcomer to the franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers an enchanting and immersive RPG experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

