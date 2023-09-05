Xbox’s September Update Brings Exciting New Features for All Users

Microsoft has announced that the September Update for Xbox will be rolling out this week, granting all users access to several features previously exclusive to Xbox Insiders. This update includes Xbox voice reporting, direct gameplay streaming to Discord, and more.

For those interested in gameplay streaming, they will first need to link their Discord account to their console. Once linked, users can navigate to the ‘Parties & chats’ section via the guide, select the ‘Discord’ option, choose a server, and then directly share their gameplay after joining a voice channel with friends.

Xbox voice reporting, another highly anticipated feature, allows players to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident that potentially violates Xbox Community Standards. Users can then submit the video as evidence for review.

In addition to these features, the September Update brings Variable Refresh Rate options to Xbox Series X/S, allowing users to customize their refresh rate settings. The update also introduces a new My Rewards tab on Xbox, making it easier for users to keep track of their rewards.

Other notable additions include an easier way to pair accessories through the Xbox Accessories app, new wish list settings with notifications for releases, sales, and Game Pass availability, and updates to the Xbox app on PC for improved performance and features such as faster loading times, new fonts and button styles, and a streamlined settings menu.

For more information on the September Update and its features, visit Xbox Wire.

Sources:

– Xbox Wire