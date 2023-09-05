Microsoft Introduces Abusive-Voice Reporting Feature for Xbox Consoles

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new feature that allows Xbox players to report inappropriate voice remarks during multiplayer gaming sessions. The feature, which captures a 60-second clip of the conversation, will be available in the September update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. However, it will be initially limited to select English-language markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Microsoft emphasizes that the voice reporting feature is designed to balance ease of use and minimal interference with gameplay. Only the player can initiate the capture of the last 60 seconds of gameplay activity for content moderation purposes. The recorded clips will be used solely for moderation and will not be saved or shared without the player’s consent. Additionally, the recorded clips will not appear in the player’s recent captures.

After capturing a clip of spoken chat that violates Xbox’s community standards, players have the option to submit it immediately or wait until their gameplay session ends. The clip will remain on the console for 24 online hours. If the 24-hour period is about to expire, players will receive a reminder to send the report. Microsoft will then notify the player if action has been taken against the offending player.

The September update also includes the ability to stream Xbox gameplay to Discord. Players can link their Discord account and join voice channels directly from the console. The update also allows users to toggle the console’s variable refresh rate (VRR) in the video settings.

