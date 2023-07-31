Xbox and Square Enix Announce Partnership for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series X|S

During Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest, Phil Spencer from Xbox revealed an exciting partnership between Microsoft and Square Enix. The announcement stated that the popular MMO, Final Fantasy 14, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S next year.

The surprise reveal took place during a joint keynote featuring Spencer, Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu, and Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida. Spencer commended Yoshida and his team for their player-centric approach, stating that Xbox shares a similar spirit.

Kiryu also expressed his excitement about the partnership, assuring fans that they can expect more Final Fantasy games on Xbox in the near future. He emphasized Square Enix’s commitment to delivering outstanding games to fans worldwide and their enthusiasm for working closely with Phil and the Xbox team.

Despite Square Enix’s existing partnership with PlayStation for the Final Fantasy IP, this collaboration will bring Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox Series X|S players. The Xbox version will feature 4K support, faster loading times, and a duty support system for single players. An open beta will be launched as part of the Patch 6.5x series.

Additionally, Xbox Series X|S players will have access to an expanded free trial, allowing them to experience the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70 without any playtime restrictions.

This partnership marks an exciting development for Xbox players and Final Fantasy fans alike. Keep an eye out for more updates and announcements as Xbox and Square Enix work together to make Final Fantasy 14 available on Xbox Series X|S.