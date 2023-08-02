Microsoft Unveils Limited Edition ‘Stormcloud Vapor’ Xbox Controller

Microsoft has introduced its latest limited edition Xbox controller, the ‘Stormcloud Vapor’ Special Edition. This gamepad stands out with its unique design and color pattern.

Unlike previous limited edition controllers, each Stormcloud Vapor controller has a distinct appearance. Microsoft proudly claims that the controller features a dynamic blue color swirl that is different for every unit.

The Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition comes with a matching background for Xbox Series X|S consoles. It also boasts rubberized blue diamond-pattern grips on the back case, offering enhanced comfort and grip during gaming sessions.

Priced at £64.99 / $69.99, pre-orders for the Stormcloud Vapor controller are now available. Gamers can secure their purchase by visiting the provided pre-order links.

Microsoft has announced that the Stormcloud Vapor controller will be available for purchase starting August 8th, 2023. This limited edition controller is expected to be in high demand among Xbox users looking to add a touch of uniqueness to their gaming experience.

Are you planning to add the Stormcloud Vapor controller to your Xbox accessory collection? Let us know in the comments!

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase through these links, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. For more information, please refer to our FTC Disclosure.