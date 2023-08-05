A Short Hike: A Delightful Gem on Xbox Game Pass

There are numerous free games available on Xbox Game Pass, constantly adding new titles to their library. With so many options, it can be challenging to decide which ones to play. However, one game that has captured the hearts of fans is A Short Hike, an absolute delight that is impossible to put down.

A Short Hike, developed by Adam Robinson-Yu, is a charming indie game set in a mini open-world. The objective is simple: reach the top of the mountain to get a mobile signal. How you achieve that goal is up to you. Along the way, you can collect Golden Feathers that enhance your climbing ability and stamina. These feathers can be found scattered throughout the world or earned by completing quests for the island’s residents.

The game seamlessly blends exploration, light puzzle-solving, and engaging dialogue with a beautiful pixelated aesthetic. It draws inspiration from games like The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing, offering a unique and enjoyable experience. Despite its short playtime of just a few hours, A Short Hike manages to provide a satisfying adventure.

Players have praised the game for its relaxing atmosphere and captivating exploration. It is easy to become absorbed in the game, and many players have found it hard to put down once they start playing. Furthermore, even after completing the main storyline, there are still secrets and extras to discover, adding to its replayability.

If you enjoy indie games about climbing mountains, A Short Hike is a must-play. It is a true gem that showcases the best of indie game development. So, why not give it a try and embark on a delightful adventure?