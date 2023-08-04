Microsoft’s Deal with Nvidia Brings Bethesda Shooter Games to GeForce Now

Microsoft’s partnership with Nvidia continues to evolve as several games from Bethesda’s shooter franchises are set to join Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now. This collaboration, which spans ten years, will see Xbox Game Studios and first-party titles becoming part of GeForce Now. Notably, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Call of Duty series will also be included.

Nvidia has confirmed that Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein titles from Bethesda will soon be available on GeForce Now for Ultimate or Priority subscribers. While specific game titles have not been mentioned in the announcement, it is stated that “several titles from Bethesda’s well-known franchises” will be added to the service. Additionally, it is uncertain whether this release will coincide with the introduction of PC Game Pass on GeForce Now, an announcement made by Microsoft in June.

While Doom and Quake games are not specified, the announcement specifically references the “modern Wolfenstein games.” Therefore, it is likely that Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and/or Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be featured on the platform.

Apart from this exciting addition to GeForce Now, there are other notable developments in the world of Bethesda. The highly anticipated game, Starfield, is slated for release soon. Additionally, recent ratings from South Korea’s Rating and Administration Committee indicate the possibility of a reveal for Quake 2 Remastered during QuakeCon 2023, happening later this month.

Microsoft’s collaboration with Nvidia brings an array of exciting games to the cloud gaming platform, giving subscribers an even wider selection of titles to enjoy.