CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Save Money on Xbox Gift Cards with This Deal

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Save Money on Xbox Gift Cards with This Deal

We all love getting free money, especially when it can be used to buy our favorite video games and digital media. In today’s world, digital media has become a popular choice for entertainment, allowing instant access to movies, TV shows, and video games. One of the advantages of digital media is the ability to share accounts with friends and family, which can help save money by splitting the cost of a game.

If you’re looking to purchase digital media, it’s always a bonus to get a discount off the initial cost. That’s where this deal comes in. Newegg, a third-party seller on Amazon, is offering a deal on $100 Xbox Gift Cards, allowing you to save $13. By adding the $100 Xbox Gift Card to your basket and using the code “SSCU3A56” during checkout, you can save 13% off the retail price, effectively getting $100 for $87.

The Xbox Gift Card can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store for purchasing video games, DLC, movies, TV shows, Xbox consoles, and accessories. Alternatively, you can redeem it directly on your Xbox console. The gift card will be sent to the email address associated with your Amazon account, allowing you to start using the credit right away.

This deal is currently exclusive to accounts in the United States. However, it’s possible to switch regions on the Xbox console, so if you’re able to purchase the $100 Xbox Gift Card from Amazon US, you can still redeem it on your Xbox console, regardless of your location. Additionally, you might even make extra savings if currency conversion works in your favor.

It’s worth noting that while the Xbox Gift Card itself doesn’t have an expiry date, the deal from Newegg is only valid until the end of the day. So, make sure to take advantage of this offer now and save a few bucks before it’s too late.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

OpenAI Releases a Set of Updates for ChatGPT

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

OpenAI Releases a Set of Updates for ChatGPT

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Amazon Embraces Generative AI to Enhance Customer Experiences

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

US Stocks Rally on AI, Investors Eye Infrastructure Spending

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments