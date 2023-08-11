Halo Infinite Offering Free Arbiter’s Guard Armor Coating for Limited Time

Released in 2021 as an Xbox Series X|S console seller, Halo Infinite has faced challenges since its development by 343 Industries. Many fans claim that the series has lost its spark since Bungie, the original developers, handed it over to 343 Industries.

However, Halo Infinite is offering a freebie to all players. The ‘Arbiters Guard Armor Coating’ is available for a limited time from the in-game store. Players have until August 22, 2023, to claim this free item.

The offer is in celebration of the release of HALO: OUTCASTS on August 8, featuring the return of Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam. The official Halo account tweeted, “In celebration of the release of HALO: OUTCASTS on August 8, which sees the return of Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam, all players can acquire the Swords of Sanghelios-themed Arbiter’s Guard armor coating for FREE.”

While this free download is enticing, it remains to be seen if it will be enough to bring back players who have abandoned Halo Infinite. The game has faced criticism and a decline in player base. Even the developers admit that the game was set up for failure.

In our review of Halo Infinite, we noted that the game is a much-needed return to form for the franchise, although the campaign feels a bit empty. The multiplayer component, however, is enjoyable despite some issues.

Halo Infinite is available now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with the multiplayer component being free to play. The future of the franchise and 343 Industries now rest on their ability to turn things around and bring back fans of the iconic series.