Xbox Insiders Testing New Feature to Simplify Device Pairing

Xbox Insiders are currently testing some exciting features, including a new addition that could make spending time on the sofa even more enjoyable. In Microsoft’s latest update for Alpha members, a feature has been introduced for ‘Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead’ Xbox Insiders. This feature eliminates the need to use the console’s button for device pairing.

With the new feature, users can now easily select the type of device they want to connect through the Xbox Accessories app, and the console will initiate the pairing process. This means that users no longer have to physically interact with the console to pair a new device.

Although pairing new devices may not be a frequent task for most users, this feature is still appreciated. It can be particularly useful for those who use the same controllers across multiple systems, such as an Xbox Series X and an Xbox One X.

At the moment, this feature is only available for Xbox Insider rings. However, it is expected to be rolled out to all Xbox users in the coming weeks. This means that soon, everyone will be able to benefit from the simplified device pairing process.

Let us know in the comments if you would find this new feature useful.