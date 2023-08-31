CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Xbox’s Starfield Launch Marks a Pivotal Moment for Microsoft

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Xbox made a strong statement at Gamescom last week, with its biggest booth ever and the highly anticipated Starfield taking center stage. Xbox chief marketing officer Jerret West describes Starfield as a “comet game launch,” capturing the attention of the gaming industry and expanding into broader consumer conversations. Microsoft has been strategic in building momentum leading up to the launch, driving viewership to Starfield events and leveraging the power of Game Pass to draw players into the community.

Launching Starfield on Game Pass aligns with Xbox’s recent strategy of offering high-profile titles as part of its subscription service. West highlights the dual purpose of attracting both Game Pass subscribers and traditional game purchasers. Xbox aims to create an ecosystem draw with Starfield, allowing players to choose where they want to participate.

While Redfall may not have met expectations, West suggests that the pressure on Starfield is mainly tied to its status as an ecosystem draw rather than a direct comparison to Redfall. Xbox’s first-party business has faced challenges in recent years, but Starfield marks the beginning of a multi-year relay race of first-party titles. The upcoming releases of Forza, Hellblade, Towerbone, Avowed, and other unannounced titles demonstrate Xbox’s commitment to delivering a strong lineup in the coming years.

In addition to its first-party titles, Xbox is also forging partnerships with third-party developers such as GSC Game World, Oxide Games, Microbird, and Don’t Nod. The combination of Game Pass, first-party titles, and third-party relationships makes the moment particularly significant for Xbox.

Overall, the launch of Starfield represents a pivotal moment for Microsoft and Xbox, with the potential to attract new players, build the Xbox community, and solidify the company’s position in the gaming industry.

Sources:

– GamesIndustry.biz (Source: “Microsoft: Starfield is ‘ecosystem draw’, will drive Game Pass subscriptions” by Christopher Dring)

