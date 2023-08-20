Expand Your Console Storage with the WD Black C50 Expansion Card

Running out of storage space on a console is a common problem that many gamers face. Whether it’s for downloading new games or keeping a collection of installed ones, the need for more storage is constant. Fortunately, the WD Black C50 Expansion Card provides an easy and affordable solution.

When Microsoft released the Xbox Series X and S in 2020, one of the touted features was the ability to upgrade the console’s storage and load games directly from a memory card. Previously, this would require opening up the console or using an external drive. However, only Seagate had the rights to manufacture these storage cards, and they were expensive, priced at $220 for 1TB.

In May, Microsoft decided to reduce the price of these storage cards, making them more accessible to gamers. At the same time, they introduced the WD Black C50 Expansion Card as an alternative. Available in 512GB for $80 or 1TB for $150, the C50 offers the same benefits as the Seagate cards but at a more affordable price.

Installing the WD Black C50 Expansion Card is a breeze. It simply requires plugging it into the slot on the back of the console. Once installed, the console immediately recognizes the increased storage capacity. If you want to transfer games to the card, you just need to follow a few additional steps.

One potential downside is that games launched from the card may have slightly longer load times. However, these differences are not significant enough to impact overall gameplay.

While expanding storage may not be necessary for every gamer, those who prefer to have a large collection of games readily available will find the WD Black C50 Expansion Card to be a valuable addition to their console setup. With its easy installation process and affordable price, it provides a convenient solution to the pesky problem of limited storage space.