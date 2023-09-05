Xbox Series X Sales Surge on Amazon Ahead of Starfield Launch

The highly anticipated release of Starfield, the first Xbox exclusive in years, seems to have had a significant impact on sales of the Xbox Series X console. According to Amazon metrics, sales of the console on the digital storefront have surged up to 1000% above normal throughput. This spike in sales is likely attributed to players ensuring they have a console before the launch of Starfield tomorrow.

In the days leading up to the launch, sales of the Xbox Series X console on Amazon US increased by an impressive 1056%, as reported by Twitter user PeterOvo. This surge can be seen in the sales ranking metrics provided to Amazon users with a seller account. Notably, people seem to be buying the Series X console on its own, rather than opting for the console bundle that includes a copy of Starfield. This suggests that players are purchasing the console and then accessing Starfield through the Game Pass service to be ready for the game’s release.

Microsoft’s strategy of acquiring publishers and studios like Bethesda appears to be paying off with the success of Starfield. Xbox has been playing catch-up to competitor PlayStation since the launch of the Xbox One in 2013. However, with Starfield generating significant interest and anticipation, Xbox is finally regaining momentum. This is a crucial moment for Xbox, as it has been striving to turn the tide after years of struggling to match PlayStation’s success.

While it is too soon to determine the long-term impact, these impressive sales figures are undoubtedly encouraging for Microsoft. The company’s investment in exclusives and its commitment to building its brand in the gaming industry are starting to yield positive results. The success of Starfield may signify a turning point for Xbox, as it positions itself as a serious contender in the console market.

Sources:

– Kotaku (no URL)

– PeterOvo on Twitter (no URL)