Trade Your Xbox for a PS5 at Gamestop

If you’re a loyal Xbox fan who wants to switch to PlayStation, there’s good news for you. Gamestop is offering a trade-in deal that allows you to swap your used Xbox Series X for a brand new PS5.

While the Xbox Series X is not a bad console, it may not have the same appeal in terms of its game library compared to the PlayStation 5. This trade-in offer gives you the opportunity to enjoy the exclusive games on the PS5.

If you live in the US and are a Gamestop Pro member, you can take advantage of this promotion. Gamestop is currently offering a trade-in value of $385 for a Series X in good condition. As a Pro member, you will also receive a $50 bonus, bringing the total trade-in value to $435.

A brand new PS5 is currently priced at $450, so you will only be paying $15 out of pocket for the upgrade. This is a great deal for those who want to make the switch.

Furthermore, Gamestop is also accepting trade-ins for other Xbox consoles. You can trade in your Xbox One S for $138.00 (bonus included) or your Xbox Series S for $242.50 (bonus included). While these amounts may not be enough to cover the cost of a PS5, they offer a decent price for the trade-in.

If you’re excited about upcoming PlayStation exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the Silent Hill 2 remake, this trade-in deal is definitely worth considering. Take advantage of this offer and make the switch from Xbox to PlayStation today.