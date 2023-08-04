The Xbox Series S Technical Limitations Concerns Reignited by Baldur’s Gate 3

Developers have been expressing concerns about the technical limitations of the Xbox Series S, and these concerns have been brought to the forefront once again with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. While the game is already available on PC, the Xbox version has been delayed due to the technical challenges surrounding the Xbox Series S.

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has been working hard to bring the game to the Xbox ecosystem. However, the team has encountered a major obstacle in getting split-screen functionality to work on the Series S. Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, has acknowledged the difficulty of this task and confirmed that the game cannot be released on Xbox without this feature.

Douse emphasized that the delay is not due to any exclusivity deal, but rather a technical hurdle that the team is diligently working to overcome. He mentioned that the goal is to achieve seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on the Xbox Series S, something that no other RPG of this scale has accomplished. An update on the progress is expected by the end of the year.

Thomas Puha, the communications director at Remedy Entertainment, has expressed his empathy for Larian Studios’ situation. Puha noted that considering technical limitations from the beginning of development is crucial, and it is not as simple as optimizing later on.

The Xbox Series S is a popular choice for consumers due to its affordability, but it is clear that it poses challenges for developers. While it may push the boundaries of what a next-gen console can offer in terms of price, it also presents technical obstacles that need to be addressed.