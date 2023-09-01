Introducing the Upgraded Xbox Series S with Expanded Storage

Microsoft has recently released an upgraded version of the Xbox Series S console. This new version comes in a sleek “Carbon Black” color and offers increased storage capacity compared to the standard model. While the original Xbox Series S comes with 512GB of storage, the upgraded version now provides 1TB of storage, allowing gamers to store more games and content.

The new Xbox Series S is priced at $350 and features the same matte finish as the more expensive Series X console. It also comes bundled with an official Xbox Wireless Controller, ensuring that gamers have everything they need to start playing their favorite games.

The standout feature of the upgraded Series S is its expanded hard drive space. As a digital-only console that does not accept physical media, the storage capacity becomes crucial for gamers. With the increased 1TB storage, users can now store around seven or eight high-profile games, along with numerous smaller indie titles. While older games may need to be deleted eventually to make room for newer ones, gamers have the option to use an external drive for additional storage.

In addition to the increased storage, the upgraded Series S also incorporates eco-friendly design elements. Many of the console’s components are made from post-consumer recycled resins, contributing to a more sustainable gaming experience.

For those unfamiliar with the Xbox Series S, it is a next-gen console that offers a more affordable option compared to the higher-powered Series X. The Series S lacks a dedicated disc drive and is geared towards gaming at resolutions of 1080p or 1440p, while the Series X is designed for 4K gaming. However, both consoles support modern games and provide an immersive gaming experience.

