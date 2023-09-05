New Features for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in September Update

The latest update for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC brings a range of exciting new features for gaming enthusiasts. One notable addition is the new Microsoft Rewards tab, where users can conveniently view their Xbox Game Pass Quests and Microsoft Rewards balance. This tab, located under Profile & System, also provides direct access to the redemption page.

Another highlight of the update is the integration of Discord game streaming. Users can now stream their games to friends on Discord by clicking the “Stream your game” option on their Xbox. Prior to using this feature, it is necessary to link the Discord account to the Xbox. Once set up, users can enjoy game streaming through voice channels.

Furthermore, the update includes enhancements to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on Xbox Series X|S consoles. VRR dynamically adjusts the display refresh rate based on the game’s frame rate. With the new update, users gain the ability to choose the VRR setting that best suits their needs. This option can be found in the Video tab of the console’s settings and offers three choices: Always On, Gaming Only, or Off.

Additional features introduced in the September update include the ability to request permission to join a friend’s gaming session before joining a party and platform-wide voice reporting. Users will also find a “Connect a Device” button in the Accessories app, simplifying the process of pairing new devices to the console.

For PC gamers, the Xbox app has received a makeover. The app boasts a new Starfield loading screen upon booting up and improved performance on game details pages. Furthermore, users can enjoy a plethora of new fonts, button styles, and animations throughout the app. The update also brings back the game launch countdown on upcoming titles’ details pages and introduces a collapsible Play Later list. Additionally, users can now easily track updates for their installed Library and Installation queue, with filters available for Xbox Game Pass, Installed, and Owned games.

To get involved in the update process, gamers are encouraged to join the Xbox Insider program.

