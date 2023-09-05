Xbox September Update: Game Streaming on Discord and More

Microsoft has recently announced the upcoming Xbox September update for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. The update brings several new features, including the ability to stream games to Discord. This integration offers a more private streaming experience, allowing players to stream games in Discord servers or direct message calls.

One notable difference between Discord and other streaming platforms like Twitch is that Discord streams are not public. Streams in Discord servers or direct message calls are only visible to users who are invited, providing a more controlled environment. Currently, the streaming quality is limited to 720p/30FPS, but subscribers to Discord Nitro can stream in 1080p/60FPS.

In addition to game streaming on Discord, the September update introduces Xbox Voice reporting in select markets. This feature allows players to record a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident and submit it to the Xbox Safety team for examination. It is important to note that this feature is only compatible with games that offer native multiplayer voice chat and does not support Xbox party chat conversations.

The update also includes other notable features such as granular controls for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Xbox Series X|S owners can now choose to disable VRR for entertainment experiences. VRR dynamically adjusts the screen’s refresh rate to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering in games.

Furthermore, the update brings enhancements to the rewards page on user profiles, allowing users to view the Redeem Rewards catalog. There is also a new “Ask to join a game” option in the Xbox Guide, which enables users to invite friends to join a game instead of joining directly. Wish List notifications have been expanded, providing users with the option to be notified when games they have wishlisted are released or become available in Game Pass.

Additionally, a new pairing method has been introduced, allowing users to pair new Xbox accessories directly from the Xbox accessories screen without pressing the console’s Pair button.

Overall, the Xbox September update offers a range of exciting new features for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Users can check for updates on their consoles to access these enhancements.

