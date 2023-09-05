Microsoft Announces New Features Coming in Xbox September Update

Microsoft has revealed the upcoming features in its September update for Xbox, including Discord streaming, Variable Refresh Rate support, and more. Although no specific release date has been announced, Microsoft stated that the update would be arriving “soon.”

One of the highlighted features for social gamers is the ability to stream gameplay directly from the Xbox to Discord friends. To utilize this feature, players will need to link their Discord and Xbox accounts. Once linked, they can effortlessly stream their games by simply selecting the “Stream Your Game” button.

Additionally, players now have the option to request to join their friends on Xbox. Upon receiving the request, the friend can respond by sending a party invite, game invite, or message. This feature enhances the social aspect of gaming, allowing players to connect with their friends more conveniently.

The September update also introduces Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which enables players’ TVs or monitors to adjust the refresh rate based on the content being viewed. This results in a smoother gaming experience. Users have the ability to adjust when VRR is active through the TV & Display Options menu.

Microsoft has also prioritized Rewards in the Xbox operating system. A dedicated “My Rewards” tab has been added to the pop-up menu, accessible by pressing the Xbox button. From this tab, players can quickly navigate to the Redeem Rewards page.

In addition to these major updates, the September release includes smaller features like Wish List notifications, an improved voice chat reporting system, and smoother accessory pairing.

With these new features, Microsoft is striving to enhance the gaming experience on Xbox by providing social connectivity, improved performance, and streamlined rewards for players.

