Get the New Starfield Dynamic Background for Your Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft has just released a new Starfield Dynamic Background for Xbox Series X|S. While you eagerly await the arrival of Starfield achievements on Xbox servers, why not enhance your gaming experience with this free dynamic background?

The Starfield Dynamic Background showcases twinkling stars and the engine trails of a ship in the center. Although it may not be the most elaborate dynamic background Xbox has released, it’s still a nice addition to have, especially as a freebie ahead of the game’s launch.

To set the Starfield Dynamic Background on your Xbox Series X|S, simply follow these steps: Go to Settings, select Personalization, choose My Background, and then select Dynamic Backgrounds. It’s quick and easy to customize your console and add a touch of Starfield to your gaming environment.

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-themed role-playing game, is launching today for early access players on Xbox Series X|S and PC. However, players with the standard edition and those using Xbox Game Pass will have to wait until September 6th to embark on their interstellar journey.

If you’re excited for Starfield’s release, make sure to catch up on everything we know so far about the game. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself for an immersive gaming experience among the stars.

Definitions:

– Dynamic Background: A customizable background feature that adds movement and animation to the display of a device.

– Xbox Series X|S: The latest gaming consoles released by Microsoft.

– Starfield: An upcoming space-themed role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

