Microsoft Rumored to Release Digital-Only Version of Xbox Series X

Microsoft is reportedly considering launching a new version of the Xbox Series X that will remove the disc drive, according to insiders. Despite trailing behind the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S consoles have been performing well in the market. The Series X offers powerful gaming capabilities at a higher price point, while the Series S provides a more affordable option for casual gamers.

The consoles have been boosted by exclusive games, such as Bethesda’s upcoming IP Starfield. The lineup of Xbox exclusives is expected to expand further with the upcoming Activision-Blizzard deal. However, it is important to note that Call of Duty will remain a multi-platform franchise, with Xbox planning to bring the games to Xbox Game Pass.

Insiders from the XboxEra Podcast have revealed that Microsoft is currently developing a new console variant that will combine the power of the Xbox Series X with the disc-less feature of the Series S. This new version is expected to offer a more affordable price point. However, details about other hardware plans for 2025 were not disclosed.

Releasing a digital-only version of the Series X could be a logical move for Microsoft considering its higher price compared to the Series S. Removing the disc drive would potentially make it more affordable while maintaining its power and performance.

It is important to note that these rumors are currently unsubstantiated and should be taken with caution until Microsoft makes an official announcement regarding the new console variant.