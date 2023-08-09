“Buy XX, Get XX Free” Sales Coming to Xbox

We have some exciting sales happening on Xbox in the next few days. Starting off, there will be a “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” offer on EA games. This offer includes major releases from earlier in 2023. You can find this deal in the “Deals” section on your Xbox console, possibly under “Special Offers”.

The promotion features games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Wild Hearts, and more. If you are interested in these three games specifically, you can get them for $139.98, or more if you opt for the Deluxe Editions.

Additionally, this offer includes games that are already part of the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries, such as Battlefield 2042, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, It Takes Two, and Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s worth noting that these titles often receive significant discounts during major Xbox sales.

If you are not interested in EA games but still want to take advantage of a similar promotion, keep an eye out for tomorrow’s special “Buy 1, Get 2 Free” offer on Assassin’s Creed titles. This offer will coincide with Ubisoft’s free-to-play AC weekend.

