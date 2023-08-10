Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Series Offers “Buy One, Get Two Free” Promotion

Recently, Xbox announced another promotion for the Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, offering a “Buy One, Get Two Free” deal. While the concept appears enticing, it may not offer the best value for money.

Under this promotion, players can purchase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins for £59.99 in the UK. However, a cheaper alternative exists with the Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack available on the Xbox Store for just £31.99, which includes the same games.

It’s important to note that many of these games often undergo significant price reductions during Xbox sales. For example, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Deluxe Edition is currently priced at £18.99 / $19.99. Consequently, even when receiving two games for free, it becomes difficult to justify buying the standard £59.99 / $59.99 version of Valhalla.

Nevertheless, the promotion remains available for those interested. Additionally, players with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships can enjoy free access to various Assassin’s Creed games this weekend, including The Ezio Collection and Valhalla. This provides an opportunity to try the games before making a purchase.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this promotion in the comments section below.